4-year-old critically injured in mobile home fire

DEPUE, Ill. — Several children were hurt in a fire at a mobile home park in Bureau County, Illinois Tuesday. One child had to be airlifted to a Chicago hospital.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. at a home in the 2770 block of East Street in Depue, a rural area west of Ottawa.

The parents were able to get out with the twin boys, who are 16 months old, and their 3-year-old daughter. Their son, Chase, 4, was still inside. Neighbors told WGN News the father broke the window and pulled Chase outside.

Chase was badly burned and taken to a local hospital.

His father was treated for burned feet and a badly injured hand.

The mother was treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The other children were treated and released and are staying with family.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.