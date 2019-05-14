Aldo Gandia talks Bears on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The draft and rookie mini-camp are now behind the Bears, and the time starts now for the team to do some voluntary work at Halas Hall as the spring continues.

That means continued talk on Sports Feed about the team that many hope will contend for a Super Bowl title in 2019.

To do so on Tuesday's show, we had a new guest on the program to talk with Jarrett Payton about the team. That's Aldo Gandia of Bears Bar Room, who appeared on the program for two segments to discuss the Bears' offense under Mitchell Trubisky along with the defense led by Khalil Mack.

You can watch Aldo's conversation with Jarrett by clicking on the video above or below.