× Bears sign three draft of their five draft picks on Monday

LAKE FOREST – One thing is very, very likely for the Bears’ 2019 offseason: They’re not going to have a rookie holdout like last training camp.

The main reason is that the team didn’t have a first round draft, so a situation like the one that went down with Roquan Smith during training camp in 2018 isn’t likely to happen.

While the team’s first pick of this year’s selections, third-rounder David Montgomery, hasn’t signed yet, three of the other five have put their name on the dotted line.

Three of our draft picks signed on the dotted line today. 📰: https://t.co/QUomuEdfv8 pic.twitter.com/7PlzPGjJUv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 13, 2019

Fourth-round pick Riley Ridley along with seventh-round selections Kerrith Whyte Jr. and Stephen Denmark all came to terms with the team a week-and-a-half after their rookie camp came to an end.

Montgomery along with fifth-round selection Duke Shelley still remain unsigned.

Considered a steal in the draft at that position, Ridley joins the Bears after making 43 catches for 559 yards nine touchdowns in his final season at Georgia.

Whyte gives the Bears another versatile running back after he succeeded in a number of roles at Florida Atlantic. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry in 2018 while also making ten catches for 160 yards in 2018. Whyte also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in his career with the Owls.

A converted wide receiver, Denmark comes to Chicago after one season at Division-II Valdosta State as a cornerback. He made 32 tackles with three interceptions and nine pass deflections in his final season, then proceded to impress scouts with a 4.43 40-yard dash time and 43.5-inch vertical jump during his pro day.