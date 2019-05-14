Man, woman critically injured in shooting outside Chicago charter school

CHICAGO — A shooting investigation is underway in South Chicago after a man and a woman were critically injured.

Police say shots were fired at two vehicles on 84th and Saginaw, just outside of Great Lakes Academy.

A man and woman were following one another in two different cars, and stopped on a one-way street. Police say a third, dark-colored vehicle executed a drive-by on the man and woman.

Despite being hit by gunfire, both the man and woman managed to drive away in their vehicles and call for help.

Police say the 23-year-old woman drove for nearly a mile and stopped at 87th and Essex, where paramedics picked her up. The woman had been shot in the stomach, and bullet holes riddled her driver’s side door.

A 24 year-old man parked just three blocks away from the shooting scene, at 87th and Saginaw, and received medical help after being shot in the neck.

Police processed his dark grey Dodge Chrysler, and every window on the vehicle had been shot.

Police are investigating three different locations in this shooting. No one is in custody.

The man and woman’s conditions have stabilized.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.