Multiple arrests made after fights break out following shooting in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Several arrests were made Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights after fights broke out following a shooting.

There was a heavy police presence near the 600 block of Andover Street around 4:30 p.m. as police responded to reports of a shooting victim. When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman was transported to Franciscan Hospital for treatment. She is expected to be OK.

Police said they were trying to locate the gunman and find witnesses when a large group of people gathered at the scene. Police said "numerous altercations broke out."

The police department requested the help of surrounding law enforcement agencies to help with crowd control and safety.

Multiple arrests were made, according to Chicago Heights police. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Chicago Heights police at 708-756-6422.