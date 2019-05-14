Previewing the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With one luck ping pong ball, the future of the Bulls could be immediately changed.

That's the kind of impact that many believe Zion Williamson could have on the team that gets the chance to select him. Those in the lottery will find out which one will get that opportunity on Tuesday night, as the NBA holds their draft lottery at the Hilton Chicago on Tuesday.

Josh Frydman was there for Sports Feed on Tuesday's show as he talked with Jarrett Payton about the atmosphere surrounding the lottery because of Zion along with other options for the Bulls should they not get that top pick.

