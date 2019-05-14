× Rick Renteria won’t let a blowout loss to the Indians take too much out of the White Sox

CHICAGO – Hey, at least the weather was great. That’s saying something considering the miserable weather that’s been around the last few days in the Windy City.

Everything else at Guaranteed Rate Field was a bit of a dud during a rare Tuesday afternoon game on the south side.

It’s a bit discouraging considering the White Sox had won their last three games and knocked off the Indians on Monday night with key contributions from young players. All of that momentum faded away on a rough day for Manny Banuelos and the White Sox offense in a 9-0 loss to the Indians.

Cleveland smashed five homers in four-consecutive innings, four of them coming off Banuelos, who left the game with shoulder soreness. It was their highest offensive output of the season, while the White Sox were shutout for the third time this season and the second time against the Indians in six games.

This is consistent with the White Sox pace over the first month-and-a-half of the season, where streaks have been a part of their play from the start. The three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday was preceded by a three-game losing streak, which had come after two-straight victories.

Despite the lopsided outcome, Rick Renteria was insistent that his team blow it off, despite the bad result that could linger a bit with an off day at home Wednesday.

“Honestly, all I told the guys is that we’ve been battling, fighting. Today was a tough one but put it behind us,” said Renteria.

The homestand continues against a Blue Jays team the White Sox took 2-of-3 from just last weekend, and precedes an eight-game road trip against division leaders Houston and Minnesota. Wednesday is the last off day for the team until June 3rd, so Renteria doesn’t want his players wasting their thoughts on a dud game Tuesday.

“Put it behind us, go enjoy the evening today, enjoy your day, your off day,” said Renteria to his team. “We’ve been grinding, nothing to put your head’s down, and be ready to come when you come back down on Thursday.”

By then they should have a forgettable day at Guaranteed Rate Field put behind them.