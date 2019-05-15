FeedonThis: The NBA Draft Lottery fallout talk is front and center on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On Tuesday's show, the talk was all about the optimism for the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery. Twenty-four hours later, that had turned to dread for Bulls' fans.

That's how the ping-pong balls bounced for the team on Tuesday, as they dropped all the way to No. 7 at the Chicago Hilton, picking at that spot for a third time in as many years.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that at length on Wednesday's Sports Feed, including where the team goes from here.

That's part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bulls were one topic for the latest edition of "140 or Less" as Josh and Jarrett gave their thoughts on the team getting the seventh pick again in the form of a tweet.

Both hosts also gave their thoughts on White Sox playoff hopes along with the Cubs possibly switching Javier Baez's position, which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Does golf have a new rivalry brewing?

Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods have finished 1-2 in the last two major tournaments. On Thursday, they'll tee off the PGA Championship together.

Jarrett and Josh preview the event in the video above.