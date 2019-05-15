× New plan aims to end HIV in Illinois by the year 2030

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new plan has been introduced that aims to end HIV in Illinois by the year 2030.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the Illinois and Chicago public health departments and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago introduced the Getting to Zero Illinois plan Tuesday. It’s the results of nearly two years of planning that included town hall meetings, surveys, focus groups and community feedback from across the state. State officials say nearly 40,000 people were living with HIV in Illinois in 2017.

The plan focuses on several efforts. Among them are increasing HIV treatment access, allocating resources to communities with the greatest disparities and measuring progress through surveillance.

The city of Chicago is providing $40 million toward the effort to 40 organizations and the state of Illinois is providing almost $26 million to 62 agencies.