Sean Highkin discusses the aftermath of the NBA Draft Lottery on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The day after the ping-pong balls were drawn by the NBA is another sad one for the Bulls and their fans.

The fourth-worst record in the league wasn't enough for them to get some luck, as they fell to the seventh pick in the draft - the third time they'll select at that spot in as many years.

Meanwhile the team now has to look deep in a draft not known for its depth in hopes of finding a player that can help them move forward in their rebuilding.

Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report was back in town to discuss the lottery, the Bulls rebuild along with the NBA Playoffs with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above below.