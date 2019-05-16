2 injured after van drives into McDonald’s in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. — Two people were injured after a minivan drove through the window of a McDonald’s in Evanston.
The accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at a McDonald’s restaurant, located at 1117 Howard Street.
Two people are reported to have minor injuries due to the accident.
The area of Howard and Oakley was closed temporarily as fire crews worked the scene.
As of 9 am Thursday, Howard had reopened to traffic.
