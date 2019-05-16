× 2 injured after van drives into McDonald’s in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — Two people were injured after a minivan drove through the window of a McDonald’s in Evanston.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at a McDonald’s restaurant, located at 1117 Howard Street.

Two people are reported to have minor injuries due to the accident.

The area of Howard and Oakley was closed temporarily as fire crews worked the scene.

@EvanstonFD and @EvanstonPD are still working an active scene at Howard and Oakley. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5w42tg1oOm — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) May 16, 2019

As of 9 am Thursday, Howard had reopened to traffic.

Avoid the area of Howard and Oakley due to a car in the building. pic.twitter.com/XHjIgWUKJm — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) May 16, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.