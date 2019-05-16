4-year-old, 19-year-old critically injured in Park Manor fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A four-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were critically injured in a fire in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 6900 block of South King Drive at about 4:53 a.m. Thursday.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and the woman were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, both in serious to critical condition.

Two adults, two children and a pair of dogs have been displaced as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back fro details.