× Former Northwestern offensive lineman Tommy Doles signs with the Bears

LAKE FOREST – As the team continues to work through their offseason training activities, there will be some players who come and go as the roster shifts from now to mid-June.

For a former Northwestern player, that helped to earn him a chance to join the team just up the shore of Lake Michigan this May.

On Thursday, the Bears announced that they’ve signed former Wildcats guard Tommy Doles to a deal as they add another offensive lineman as OTA workout continue up at Halas Hall. Doles was with the team during their rookie mini-camp in the first weekend of May.

Doles makes his way up from Evanston to Lake Forest after a standout career under Pat Fitzgerald in which he was the primary starting right guard for Northwestern the last three seasons. He made 13 starts in 2016 and 2017 and made 11 at the position this past year with two other games at other positions on the line.

In 2016, he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and the next year made the third team. Doles was also named an Academic All-Big Ten in 2018.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native one of two Northwestern players on the roster along with safety Sherrick McManis, who is the longest tenured player on the Bears. He joined the team back in 2012 and has played under four different coaches – Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox, and Matt Nagy.