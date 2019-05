CHICAGO — A man is being questioned by police in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Albany Park.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of North Kedzie.

A man was standing in an alley when someone in a red van started shooting.

The victim was shot twice in the abdomen. His name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.