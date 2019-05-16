Patrick Kane breaks USA Hockey’s World Championship scoring record

KOSICE, Slovakia — Over the past decade in the NHL and in international competition, he’s shown himself to be one of the finest American-born players to take the ice.

Now Patrick Kane has another major record to his name when it comes to USA Hockey. With three points in Wednesday’s IIHF Men’s World Championship contest against Great Britain, the Blackhawks forward became the all-time leading scorer in the tournament for the national team.

A goal and two assists in a 6-3 win at Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia give Kane 36 points during 21 games in the World Championship, breaking the previous mark of 33 held by forward and 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Johnson.

So far in this year’s tournament, Kane has a pair of goals and four assists in four games for Team USA as the group has gone 3-1 so far with three games remaining. The next contest is Saturday against Denmark at 5:15 a.m. Chicago time.

The honor continues a strong stretch of hockey for Kane, who enjoyed one of his best seasons in the NHL in 2018-2019. He set a personal bests in assists (66) and points (110) while scoring 44 goals in his second-best campaign with the Blackhawks outside of his Hart Trophy season of 2015-2016.