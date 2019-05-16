Storms roll through area bringing hail, downpours, gusty winds

Strong storms moved across the Chicago area Thursday, prompting watching and warnings throughout the midday hours.
Currently, there are no watches and warnings issued. That could change as the evening progresses.
More thunderstorms and severe weather are possible Thursday evening that could include large hail, strong winds and flash flooding.
Storm reports came into the National Weather Service office detailing heavy rains, 1-inch hail and wind gusts of 52 mph.
Widespread storm damage was reported including uprooted trees and downed power lines.
Activity in the skies made for remarkable visuals throughout the day. Several residents shared images on social media.
Weather service officials said it was too soon to confirm reports of multiple tornado sightings along the storm's path.
