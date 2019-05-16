Storms roll through area bringing hail, downpours, gusty winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong storms moved across the Chicago area Thursday, prompting watching and warnings throughout the midday hours.

Currently, there are no watches and warnings issued. That could change as the evening progresses.

More thunderstorms and severe weather are possible Thursday evening that could include large hail, strong winds and flash flooding.

Storm reports came into the National Weather Service office detailing heavy rains, 1-inch hail and wind gusts of 52 mph.

Heavy rain & lightning in Tinley Park near Harlem and 183rd. pic.twitter.com/mVZ5ojiCYp — Julian Crews (@JulianCrewsWGN) May 16, 2019

Widespread storm damage was reported including uprooted trees and downed power lines.

GREEN OAKS: Due to downed power lines, St. Mary's Rd CLOSED Atkinson Rd to IL-137 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/m1ZYwj8VLu — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 16, 2019

Activity in the skies made for remarkable visuals throughout the day. Several residents shared images on social media.

Get the horses, she’s about to get nasty ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/O9hDria715 — CJ EICH (@cjeich85) May 16, 2019

Check this spectacular shelf cloud NW of Waterman (Dekalb county) as the storms rolled through. Thanks to @JWillsWeather for the shot! @WGNNews @MikeJanssenWX @DIvory_WGN pic.twitter.com/Wdl7hqLMwf — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) May 16, 2019

Weather service officials said it was too soon to confirm reports of multiple tornado sightings along the storm's path.

