Windy and cool, followed by a weekend warmup
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Chilly Friday followed by modest warmup, but chill returns Monday
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise next week
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
-
Windy and mild midweek
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Rick Renteria won’t let a blowout loss to the Indians take too much out of the White Sox
-
A rainy and windy weekend, highs in the 40s
-
Weekend of cold and snow, warmer weather into next week
-
-
Cooler weather trends for weekend
-
Cool end to the week, but temperatures hit the 70s Sunday
-
Mild and mostly dry for the weekend