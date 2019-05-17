3 charged in murder of missing pregnant woman in court Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Bond will be set Friday for the three people charged in the murder of a pregnant Chicago woman.

Police announced the charges Thursday afternoon in connection to the death of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Her body was discovered just after midnight Tuesday in a trash bin behind a home on the 4100 block of West 77th Place.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, 24, were charged with first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery to a child less than 13 years old causing permanent disability.

Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, was charged with concealing a homicide.

Police said Figueroa's daughter confessed to helping her mother strangle the 19-year-old with a coaxial cable, who was nine months pregnant when she went missing. Police say Ochoa-Lopez’s baby boy was cut from her womb after she was killed.

On April 23, Ochoa-Lopez went to the suspects home at West 77th Place to pick up free baby clothes. The 19-year-old had made the arrangements with Clarisa Figueroa through a Facebook group.

Hours later that same day, neighbors said Figueroa came running out of the home claiming that she had just given birth to a baby boy and that he wasn’t breathing. The baby was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, Chicago fire officials confirmed.

The baby boy, Yovani Yadiel Lopez, remains hospitalized on life support and is in grave condition, presumably from a lack of oxygen before birth.

Figueroa had lost an adult son to natural causes two years ago.

The three suspects are expected in court Friday where their bond will be set. The family of Ochoa-Lopez will also be in court to demand that the suspects are denied bond. Her husband refers to them as monsters.

A special mass was held Thursday evening at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to remember the teen. Family and friends were in attendance to honor her life.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.