After 11 years, the Chicago Wolves are back in the AHL West Finals

ROSEMONT – Since their inception in 1994, the franchise has enjoyed some significant success in their two hockey leagues.

They won two Turner Cup titles during their days in the IHL and have won a pair of Calder Cup championships since the entered the NHL.

But the last of those championships came in 2008, 11 years ago, and since then the Chicago Wolves were not only able to win the title, but had yet to reach their own conference finals. Entering the 2019 playoffs, they had lost in the second round of the AHL Playoffs three times, lost in the first round twice, and failed to qualify for the postseason four times.

This season has been a little bit different.

Against the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Wolves overcame a 2-1 deficit to win their best-of-five Central Division Semifinals then beat the Iowa Wild in six games in the division finals.

The San Diego Gulls are up next in the conference finals, and they’ve pulled some minor upsets getting to this points. The knocked off the two teams that finished above them in the Pacific Division in the regular season – San Jose and Bakersfield – to reach the match-up with the Wolves.

The 2-3-3 format remains with Game 1 and 2 being played this Friday and Saturday at Allstate Arena. Should they win this series, either the Toronto Marlies or the Charlotte Checkers would be their opponents in the Calder Cup Finals.

It’s been 11 years since the Wolves have been there and have won a championship. They’ve already crossed one barrier that’s over a decade old, and now there are two more to go.