WATCH LIVE: Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot speaks ahead of transition to office

CHICAGO — Lori Lightfoot will become Chicago’s first openly gay black female mayor in three days.

The Mayor-elect will have breakfast with her transition team Friday morning at Malcolm X College, to kick off her inaugural weekend.

Four-hundred members of various transition committees are presenting a report on their priorities to the next mayor. Lightfoot just named some key members of her administration, including her chief of staff, chief financial officer and corporation counsel.

She has set an ambitious agenda for her first 100 days in office. First, getting through Memorial Day weekend, which tends to be violent in the city.

Next, city finances. Lightfoot must come up with a budget that deals with a bigger hole than expected. The Emanuel administration revealed this week the deficit may be $200 million more than Lightfoot expected due to higher pension costs. That would bring the total shortfall to about $700 million.

Another priority is city council reform. Lightfoot already informed aldermen how she intends to rein in the so-called “aldermanic privilege.”

The ex-federal prosecutor defeated Toni Preckwinkle in a landslide in April.

Lightfoot’s inauguration will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Wintrust Arena. She will become Chicago’s 56th mayor.

Twelve new city council members, a new treasurer and city clerk will also be sworn in.