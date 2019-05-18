Rescue dogs take center stage at 25th annual ‘Bark in the Park’

Posted 6:58 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02PM, May 18, 2019

CHICAGO — The Anti-Cruelty Society hosted its 25th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser at Soldier Field on Saturday.

"We are an open door shelter, even though we’re private," society President Tracy Elliott said. "We do not turn away any animal. … What we’re doing today is making sure that we have the resources in the coming year to save every treatable and adoptable animal that comes to us."

The dog-friendly event included a walk, activities, food, beverages and shopping. For more information, visit anticruelty.org.

