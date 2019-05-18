Video shows kids driving utility vehicles on Dan Ryan Expy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Video circulated on social media Saturday of children driving utility vehicles on the Dan Ryan Expy.

Lansing resident Omar Orozco said he was driving in the outbound lanes near the Chicago Skyway around midnight Friday when he spotted two off-roading vehicles being driven by children. Two boys were in one vehicle; a third boy was alone in the other. All three kids appeared to be about 10 years old, Orozco said.

Orozco took out his phone and began recording as the kids cut off his car, changed lanes and drove on the shoulder. Orozco can be heard yelling, "What are you doing, man?" to the kids. The vehicles were going as fast as 60 mph.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said the Chicago district received one call that someone was driving a golf cart on the expressway. Troopers went to the location, but the vehicle was gone when police arrived.

There were no reports of injuries or crashes.