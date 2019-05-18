Wrigley Field workout raises money for ALS, seeks to break world record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Before most people got up for breakfast Saturday, thousands showed up at Wrigley Field for a workout.

They did their best to keep up and break the world record for the number of people doing a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. Money raised will be donated to Augie's Quest to Cure ALS.

ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease, attacks the nervous system and essentially paralyzes it. Life expectancy after diagnosis is usually two to five years. Only 10 percent of people live more than 10 years once diagnosed.

Organizers with Orangetheory Fitness said they needed 3,805 people to break the world record. Their goal was 5,000 — roughly the same number of people diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. each year. While not yet official, organizers Saturday said they were confident they broke the record.