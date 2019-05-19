Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're drying out and cooling off tonight with winds decreasing, but still breezy. We'll stay cool tomorrow with inland highs in the upper 50s, but lower 50s are expected at the lakefront.

Some passing showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies through the day. Showers and storms return and become more likely Tuesday night.

Much warmer weather is expected starting midweek. Afternoon highs near 80 are forecast Wednesday through Friday, but there is also the potential for on and off widely scattered storms.

The holiday weekend looks cooler and wet at times.

For the latest forecasts and updates visit wgntv.com/weather.