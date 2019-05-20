× Girl, 7, injured after shots fired inside Southwest Side apartment

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl was shot while inside an apartment on the city’s Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of South Fairfield in Brighton Park.

Shots were fired through the front window of the apartment, and the girl was struck in the right foot and left shin. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

The girl was not the intended target, but it appears someone else in the house was.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.