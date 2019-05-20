Lightfoot limits aldermanic prerogative in 1st executive order as mayor

CHICAGO — Newly sworn-in Mayor Lori Lightfoot wasted no time moving to bring the change she promised to Chicago.

Lightfoot signed her first executive order aimed at limiting aldermanic prerogative.

The order instructs city departments on the process to eliminate the aldermen’s veto power over things like building permits, liquor licenses and even block parties in their wards.

The move is not likely to be popular with aldermen, particularly veterans of the City Council used to having the privilege.

Some view it as taking power away from local leaders and centralizing it at City Hall.

Lightfoot says it will prevent decisions that favor a few over the rest of the residents of a ward.