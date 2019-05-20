White Sox activate Eloy Jimenez before tonight’s game against the Astros

CHICAGO – His injury was one of the scarier moments of the season for the White Sox, but luckily the worst case scenario with Eloy Jimenez’s ankle was avoided.

There was no break when he crashed his right leg into the wall against the Tigers on April 26th at Guaranteed Rate Field, and while it was diagnosed as a high ankle sprain, a lengthy stay on the injured list was avoided.

That was proven true on Monday as Jimenez was officially activated from the injured list before the White Sox game against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. It comes after a rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights over the past week, though it’s not known yet if Jimenez will start tonight for the White Sox.

He’ll take the spot of Nick Delmonico, who was optioned to Triple-A after the White Sox game with the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.