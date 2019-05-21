Illinois House to vote on graduated income tax rate

The Revenue and Finance Committee passed the proposal by a 9-6 vote, even though the plan does not specify what the graduated income tax rates would be. The committee hearing took nearly two hours and Republicans questioned the rush in pushing the proposal, which requires an amendment to the state constitution.
Illinois's current mandated flat income tax rate is 4.95%.
Up until now, talk of a graduated income tax rate has targeted those who make more than $250,000 a year. Gov. JB Pritzker believes that the new revenue will be enough to shore up state finances.
The amendment will require a three-fifths majority in the House to pass. If the graduated tax does not pass in the full house, it will be on the ballot for Illinois voters to decide in November of 2020.