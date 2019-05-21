Javier Baez come off bench to help Cubs to walk-off win over Phillies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Another chilly night was headed toward a chilly finish until "El Mago" decided to play the hero again.

Funny thing is, he wasn't even in the lineup, and wasn't likely to play.

But the right situation and the right scenario came up for Javier Baez to come to the plate, bad heel and all, and play the hero role for the Cubs in a tie game with the Phillies in the ninth inning. Like he almost always has the last four seasons, he did just that.

The infielder pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth inning and smacked a hit down the right field line with the bases loaded off Juan Nicasio to bring home Anthony Rizzo to give the Cubs a 3-2 win over Philadelphia at a chilly Wrigley Field. With his injured heel in mind, the Cubs still swarmed Baez after his game-winning hit at first base, celebrating the second walk-off of his career.

That came after Baez missed just his second start of the season as he continues to recover after a heel injury suffered against the Nationals on Sunday, and it came after the Cubs made an impressive 9th inning rally to get the infielder to that moment.

Kris Bryant led off the inning with a walk and went to third when Anthony Rizzo doubled down the line in left. Instead of sending Bryant to the plate against the strong arm of Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, he was held at third. Once again the Cubs decided not to test Harper when Willson Contreras flied out to right-center, and Jason Heyward was intentionally walked.

Albert Almora Jr. then tapped it towards the first base side, close enough that Nicasio was able to make a play on the ball, but his toss towards the plate was late to get Bryant as he scored the tying run. Baez then stepped to the plate and immediately sent Cubs' fans home happy as they improve to 28-18 on the season. This followed the disappointment on Monday, when the Cubs took an eighth-inning lead only to give it up in the ninth and lose in the 10th by a score of 5-4.