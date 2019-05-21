× Man, 20, charged in fatal stabbing of woman in her Round Lake Beach home

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A man faces first degree murder charges in a woman’s death in Round Lake Beach.

Alonzo Campos, 20, is accused of killing 48-year-old Mariana Castro-Tellez in her home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive.

Police discovered the body of Castro-Tellez Friday night, while answering a call about shots fired.

Investigators say Campos entered her home, armed with a BB gun. She was shot several times, before being stabbed to death.

Police have not said how the suspect and victim are connected.

Campos is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday morning.