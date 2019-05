× Man, 40, hospitalized after scaffolding collapses in Loop

CHICAGO — A man was injured after a scaffolding collapsed in Chicago’s Loop.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a building located at 110 W. Jackson.

A 40-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious but stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the scaffolding to fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.