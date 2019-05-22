Cat Garcia talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The end of May is fast approaching, and each team in Chicago is settling into their 2019 campaign.

The Cubs continue to enjoy a strong month of May as they stay at the top of the NL Central with a consistent rotation and a strong group of hitters who seem to have shaken off their struggles late in 2018.

Meanwhile, the White Sox continue to fight through injuries and help their prospects grow in the third year of the rebuild.

Cat Garcia of Medium discussed both teams during her most recent appearance on Sports Feed on Wednesday evening with Jarrett Payton. You can watch her talk about each squad on the program by clicking on the video above or below.