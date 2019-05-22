× Man, 37, critical after shooting in Galewood

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being shot several times on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North Merrimac in Galewood.

Police were responding to a “shot-spotter” alert, when they discovered a 37-year-old man lying on the sidewalk walk with three gunshot wounds to the back.

He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.