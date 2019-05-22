Man with bipolar disorder fatally shot by police during standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police fatally shot a man following a barricade situation in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday.

Police were called to the 1300 block of East 61st Street around 10:45 a.m. The man’s father called police and said his son, Myles Frazier, 22, who has bipolar disorder, was armed with a weapon and causing a disturbance, police said.

Officers began negotiating with Frazier and said during that time, at least five or six shots were fired, according to Lt. Ozzie Valdez.

According to police, Crisis Intervention Trained officers were on the scene and when Frazier began firing his weapon, SWAT officers were called to assist.

SWAT arrived on scene and began to negotiate with Frazier.

“An armed encounter ensued causing SWAT officers to discharge their weapons striking the subject,” police said in a statement.

“They entered the building and shot the armed suspect,” Valdez said.

Frazier was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

A weapon was recovered on scene.

The University of Chicago sent out an alert to students and staff warning them about the incident and tell them to avoid the area.

All officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is involved.