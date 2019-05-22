OPRF High School to reprint yearbooks over hate-symbol concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. --Oak Park River Forest High School will reprint the 2018-2019 yearbook after administrators said they found more than a dozen photos of students making a hand gesture associated with white nationalism.

In the photos, a person made an upside-down "OK" hand gesture, which has been known as the "circle game." But since it has now been appropriated by white supremacists, schools are prohibiting it.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the ADL has explicitly warned “caution must be used in evaluating instances of this symbol’s use.”

School officials are concerned the pictures could harm students when they’re applying for colleges or trying to find employment.

The school said the students flashing the gesture were of “of various races, ethnicities, genders and grades.”

It will cost the school nearly $54,000 to reprint the yearbooks. Officials say they hope to have the new books by mid-June.