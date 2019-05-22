Relatives arrive from Mexico for funeral of slain pregnant teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill -- The family of slain teenage mother gathered in Chicago Wednesday for her upcoming funeral.

The relatives of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez wanted to see the newborn infant who was cut from his mother's womb after she was strangled to death.

Newly arrived from Mexico, the grandmothers and great grandmothers of the grief-stricken clan were determined to see the baby boy, Yovani Yadiel Lopez, who was still at Advocate Christ Medical Center. At last report, he was clinging to life in grave condition.

Yovani opened his eyes earlier this week, but the prognosis is still seemingly grim. The family told WGN the doctors don’t believe the infant can survive.

Visitation for Ochoa-Lopez will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home at 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney.

The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home’s chapel. Ochoa-Lopez will be buried at Mount Auburn Memorial Park at the same Oak Park Avenue address.