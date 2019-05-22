For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Rains continue into Wednesday morning, more ahead this week
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Warm but rainy week ahead, with highs in the 80s
-
-
After a gorgeous start, temperatures moderately warm this week
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise next week
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
Temperatures rise into the 70s, could hit 80 this weekend
-
-
Cooler Saturday, with a chance of sprinkles
-
Thunderstorms later tonight, some rain Thursday morning
-
80 degrees returns to the forecast; Storms possible