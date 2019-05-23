Pregnant mother of 3 seeks deportation asylum at Chicago church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A pregnant mother of three is seeking asylum in a Chicago church amid concerns of deportation.

Adilene Marquina, 34, has taken refuge at the Faith, Life and Hope Mission, located at 2940 W. 63rd Street.

In 2015, she crossed the border asking for political asylum because she could no longer afford to pay extortion payments to a drug cartel in Mexico in order to keep her business open, according to WBEZ Radio. After her ex-partner's finger was cut off by the cartel, she fled to Chicago.

Marquina says she had waited four years for a decision from an immigration judge on whether or not she can stay. Her claim of political asylum was denied. She now has until the end of Thursday to return to Mexico.

Marquina says her doctors have told her she has a high-risk pregnancy, and that traveling could put the life of her unborn child in jeopardy.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy, officials don't make arrests in places of worship.

ICE spokesperson, Nicole Alberico, released a statement, saying:

"Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges."

Marquina will remain at the church, but there is concern that she may be taken into custody.

She has three sons, and her baby girl is due in late July.