Jury acquits man accused of killing, dismembering 2-year-old dumped in lagoon

Posted 4:09 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, May 23, 2019

CHICAGO — A Cook County jury acquitted a Rockford man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy, dismembering his body and dumping his remains in the Garfield Park Lagoon.

Kamel Harris, 44, was found not guilty on Thursday in the 2015 death of 2-year-old Kyrian Knox.

Harris took the stand in his own defense Wednesday and said he gave Kyrian to three people in August 2015, who claimed to know the boy's mother.

The toddler's body was found weeks later in the lagoon.

His attorney repeatedly said that there was no forensic evidence tying his client to the crime.

Harris is expected to be released from custody soon.

