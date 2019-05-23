Lightfoot to announce Memorial Day weekend safety plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected Thursday to release a Memorial Day weekend safety plan.

She and Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson are holding a joint news conference Thursday morning. Lightfoot’s office said she will discuss more than 100 new youth programs.

The announcement comes after a violent few days in the city.

Since 10 p.m. Wednesday, at least eight people have been shot — one fatally — in attacks across the city.

Among the victims was a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the 7400 block of South Michigan Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The incident happened outside a bar while a large crowd looked on. Police said the woman, who is hospitalized in serious condition, did not appear to be the intended target.

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Drive about 3:20 a.m. Thursday. He and a 24-year-old man were found shot in a stairwell.

A 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 6900 block of South Maplewood Avenue about 12:25 a.m. Thursday.

And witnesses report hearing at least 20 shots near 80th Street and Emerald Avenue on Wednesday night. People suspect the shooting was gang-related retaliation.

Given the warmer weather, it could be a violent Memorial Day weekend. Police are planning to beef up public transportation patrols in anticipation of large numbers of young people traveling downtown.

Johnson said more than 40 additional officers will be at CTA stations and bus stops starting Friday through Aug. 21.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger went door to door Wednesday. He said he wants children to feel safe this summer while they’re out of school.