Motorcyclist critical, woman injured after hit-and-run crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday on the southbound Dan Ryan near 63rd Street.
State police say there was an initial crash involving up-to three vehicles. One of those vehicles spun around from the impact, and hit the motorcycle. The driver that cause the crash did not stop.
The 27-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 21-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, there is no description of the hit-and-run vehicle.
State police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.