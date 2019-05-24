Police seek suspects after woman carjacked in Chinatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for suspects in a carjacking Thursday in Chinatown.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was loading groceries into her silver Honda CRV around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of West 27th Street.

Police said she was approached by two men.

The first man, wearing black pants with white stripes, a white t-shirt, and black hat, pulled out a gun grabbed the woman's purse and hit her in the back of the head with the weapon.

The second man was wearing a brown coat, dark jeans and black shoes, and walked around the passenger side.

The woman was able to run away as the carjackers fled on Wentworth Avenue headed south.

Residents in the area told WGN News they were concerned victims could be targeted by criminals because of a language barrier and fear of reporting crime to the police.

Chamber of Commerce president Mabel Moy told WGN NEws businesses in the area have beefed up security with 360-degree surveillance cameras lining nearly every block in Chinatown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.