Tornado Watch issued for LaSalle, Grundy

The holiday weekend is starting out on a stormy note.

The potential is there for powerful storms to develop throughout the Chicago area.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for LaSalle and Grundy counties until midnight.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/9vmErO3yNI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 24, 2019

Showers, heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible for Friday night. Some areas could see between 1 inch and 2 inches of rain.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect from 7 p.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday for DuPage, McHenry, Cook, Lee, Lake, Kane, Ogle, Will, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, DeKalb counties in Illinois and Lake County Indiana.

The threat of rain and storms remains for the rest of Memorial Day Weekend too. Off and on showers are likely through Monday.

