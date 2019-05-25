Funeral held for slain pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

STICKNEY, Ill. — Funeral services for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez began Saturday morning in suburban Stickney.

The 19-year-old mother was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her son was cut from her womb. He is in grave condition with no brain activity.

Services began at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, Ill.

Three people are charged in Ochoa-Lopez’s murder.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, is said to be the mastermind behind the attack, soliciting the help of her boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa.

The Figueroa’s are accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to their South Side home in April with a promise of baby clothes and a stroller. That’s where they reportedly strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her son from her womb. Bobak is charged with concealing the murder.

Prosecutors said seven months ago, Clarisa Figueroa started talking on social media about being pregnant, despite her neighbors saying she had her tubes tied.

Advocate Christ Medical Center is under scrutiny for failing to alert authorities when the baby was rushed in for treatment in April and there were no signs Clarisa Figueroa had given birth.

Marlen Ochoa's family now working with a IL State Rep. to create a bill that would provide mandatory checks at hospitals for women who show up with babies, claiming that they've given birth at home. It will be called "Marlen's Law." — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) May 25, 2019

The grandmothers or “abuelitas” of the Ochoa -Lopez family were granted 20 days here in the states from Mexico. They plan to attend the next court hearing on June 3rd, for the trio accused of murdering and hiding Marlen’s death. The abuelitas will ask for justice for Marlen. — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) May 25, 2019

Marlen Ochoa family spokesperson, Julie Contreras, giving the media an update on the status of Baby Yovanny. She says testing done Wed. showed improvement— “…a true blessing. He’s a little tiny gift that Marlen has left to us.” pic.twitter.com/tdsNnaG7eu — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) May 25, 2019