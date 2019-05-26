Thunderstorms likely Monday, rainy week ahead

Posted 6:48 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02PM, May 26, 2019

For the latest forecasts and more, visit wgntv.com/weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.