Former Cubs first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69

CHICAGO — He was one of the best hitters of the late 1970s and 1980s for the team and was one of the more popular players of that particular era in Cubs’ baseball.

That is how many are remembering Bill Buckner on Monday after his death at the age of 69.

Buckner played for the Cubs from 1977 through the middle of the 1984 season before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Buckner, a great ballplayer and beloved member of the Cubs family,” Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “Bill’s remarkable 22-year-career included eight years with the Cubs during which he won a batting title in 1980 and earned an All-Star appearance in 1981. After his playing days, Bill served as a valued member of our player development staff and was a fan favorite during his appearances at our Cubs Conventions. On behalf of the Cubs organization, I extend our sympathies to Bill’s family and his many friends.”

During his time in Chicago, Buckner hit .300 with 1,136 hits, and was named an NL All-Star in 1981. The year before, he led the National League in hitting with a .324 average.

Buckner played 22 years in the majors, making his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1969. He played there till 1976 before joining the Cubs via trade. After the mid-season trade to Boston in 1984, Buckner was with the Red Sox till 1987 when he was released that July.

He joined the Angels for the rest of that season and was on that team till May of 1988 when Buckner was released again. The infielder joined the Kansas City Royals later that year and was with them in 1989 before signing with the Red Sox for his final season in 1990.