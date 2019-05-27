Offender fatally shot by Joliet police, 3 officers injured during incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. — An offender was fatally shot by Joliet police after exchanging fire with officers responding to a domestic call. Three officers were injured during the incident.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic battery situation around 4 a.m. Monday on the 1200 block of Justice Lake Drive. When police arrived, they saw that the residence was on fire.

Officers entered the home and saw that there was a hostage situation happening. A man who was inside shot a woman who was also inside the residence. The woman was taken to Silver Cross Hospital. Her condition was unknown.

Upon entering the home, the offender opened fire and an officer was shot in the arm. He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center with a graze wound. He condition is unknown.

The officers returned fired and fatally shot the man.

Two other officers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Joliet police said they would post updates on their Facebook page.