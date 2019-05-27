Tornado reported near Illinois, Indiana border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYER, Ind. — The National Weather Service in Chicago says a tornado has touched down near the border between northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The weather service said trained spotters reported the touch down around 4:30 p.m. Monday east of Sauk Village, Illinois and near Dyer, Indiana. The communities are located about 30 miles south and southeast of Chicago.

4:33 PM CDT: Trained spotters reporting a confirmed tornado touch down near the Illinois Indiana border east of Sauk Village and near Dyer IN. #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 27, 2019

Almost immediately after the tornado neighbors in Dyer started helping each other out.

In the Chateau Woods subdivision, there are uprooted trees and damage to homes but nobody was hurt.

“God was good to us,” residents Scott Currin said. “We were safe and everybody walked out of it alive.”

Neighbors said they watched the storm as the clouds started to twist and did not immediately realize they needed to take cover until the sirens started.

“My neighbor was out on the deck and she saw the funnel cloud coming right at the house and her husband grabbed her in the house and they ran downstairs,” Carolyn Schroeder said.

Severe storms brought winds gusting up to 70 mph and large hail to parts of Illinois and Indiana Monday afternoon. The weather service reported up to 2-inch hail in areas including Aurora, Joliet and Oswego, Illinois. Many areas also were experiencing flash flooding.