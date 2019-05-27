Tornado Warnings issued

Posted 2:09 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27PM, May 27, 2019

The holiday weekend is set to end with showers and storms.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cook and Will counties and Lake County in Indiana until 5 p.m.

Additionally, a Flash Flood Warning is also in effect until 5:15 p.m for Cook County.

Afternoon storms brought downpours, winds and hail to the area.

Widespread flooding was also reported.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will counties.

Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for portions of DuPage, Kane Kendall and Will counties.  Gusty winds and hail, as well as rain, is expected with this storm.

 

INTERACTIVE RADAR: TRACK SHOWERS AND STORMS HERE 

 

Updates at wgntv.com/weather

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.