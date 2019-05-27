Tornado Warnings issued

The holiday weekend is set to end with showers and storms.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cook and Will counties and Lake County in Indiana until 5 p.m.

LaPorte- tornado very possible here and headed directly toward you. Take cover now. pic.twitter.com/4KJyXftV3Q — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) May 27, 2019

4:18PM: Developing tornado possible over Crete & Steger, moving toward Sauk Village. 🌪Warning for some south suburbs until 5PM. pic.twitter.com/iW9DHauIZU — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 27, 2019

Additionally, a Flash Flood Warning is also in effect until 5:15 p.m for Cook County.

Afternoon storms brought downpours, winds and hail to the area.

Widespread flooding was also reported.

Take a look at this flooding in downtown Elmhurst. Thanks to Gregory Silverstein for sharing the picture with @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ElbKV8c9gj — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) May 27, 2019

Alert: Major flooding reported on Roberts Road from – 97th Street to 95th Street – in Hickory Hills pic.twitter.com/8t54hqpJGV — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) May 27, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will counties.

Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for portions of DuPage, Kane Kendall and Will counties. Gusty winds and hail, as well as rain, is expected with this storm.

1:50PM: Storm approaching the SW suburbs looks very nasty. Large hail up to 1.5-2”. If you have a garage, now is the time to use it. Very strong winds too. #Bolingbrook #Naperville #Plainfield #Romeoville pic.twitter.com/8JpuMO9aCb — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 27, 2019

