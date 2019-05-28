21-year-old man fatally shot by police after officers tried to arrest him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot by police in South Chicago after officers said he displayed a handgun while they were trying to arrest him for a homicide.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the Chicago Police Department's fugitive team was attempting to take a murder suspect from a May 14 homicide into custody on the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

During the arrest, the 21-year-old man, who was sitting in a car, displayed a gun and was then shot by police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

Police originally reported that the man fired at officers during their investigation.

Family members identified the man as 21-year-old Curtis Stagger. His mother, Charnita Anderson, said she got a call from a family member while she was at work saying her son had been shot by police.

"He was on his way to come get me from work," Anderson said. "I don't even know what went down. I don't even know what happened."

The officer involved will be place on routine 30-day paid administrative duty while the investigation continues.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.